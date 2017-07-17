Skateboarder With No Legs Aspires To Be A Pro

GROWING up as teenager is never easy, especially for Vinicios Sardi who was born without his lower legs. But six years ago the 21-year-old Brazilian found a way to accept his disability - skateboarding. Vinicios, from Sao Paulo in Brazil, admits he had always felt ashamed about his condition but that his passion for skateboarding is greater than the shame he felt about his legs. His ambition is now to become a professional skateboarder. Videographer / director: Janio Edwards Producer: Shannon Lane, Ruby Coote Editor: Ian Phillips