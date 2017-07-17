New Traceable Liquid Will Help Theft Victims Trace Stolen Belongings

Victoria Police unveiled a new traceable liquid that could help track down thieves at a press conference on Monday, July 17."Each kit will contain a clear liquid that can be applied to up to 50 valuable items including tablets, jewellery and appliances, and is registered to the people occupying the home,” the police stated. "If a marked item is stolen and recovered then police can use a UV lamp to identify the presence of the liquid and then test it to determine the unique DNA code and its registered owner.”According to the SBS, the new technology is the first project launched by Safety Alliance Victoria, a joint task force created to drive down the rate of robberies. Credit: Victoria Police via Storyful