Airborne Car Crashes Onto Roof of St Louis Home

A car driving at high speed lost control and became airborne on Sunday, July 16, landing on the roof of a home in St Louis, Missouri.According to the St Louis Fire Department, the Collapse Rescue Task Force were called to the Walnut Park West neighborhood following reports of a vehicle on the roof of an "unoccupied dwelling”. The driver of the car was found in a critical condition and taken to hospital.Footage shows emergency crews using ladders to access the roof of the home."The occupant of that house was away at the gym – very fortunate,” the first responder said in footage published live to Facebook.The owner of the property returned home during the rescue effort and was amazed CBS St Louis reported. Credit: St. Louis Fire Department via Storyful