Warsaw Protesters Wave Flags, Chant Outside Parliament Building

Thousands gathered outside the Polish Parliament building in Warsaw on July 16 to demonstrate against new legislation set to give the country's ruling party greater control over the judiciary branch.The bill, initially passed on July 14, emboldens the Law and Justice Party in its ability to replace all Supreme Court judges without governmental oversight.The protesters, many of whom belong to Polish opposition parties and civil society organizations, argued that the changes would be unconstitutional and would threaten judicial independence, according to Radio Poland. Credit: Instagram/pojemniknamysli via Storyful