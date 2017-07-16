Dark Smoke Billows From Deadly High-Rise Fire in Hawaii

Firefighters responded to a large fire that killed at least three people and injured several at a high-rise residential block in Honolulu, Hawaii, on July 14.KHON 2 reported that the five-alarm fire broke out on the 26th floor of the Marco Polo complex on Kapiolani Boulevard, and said that the 1970s-era building had no sprinkler system in place. Flames and smoke could be seen rising from the building while debris fell to the ground below.The blaze burned for 10 hours before it was put out, KITV reported. Credit: YouTube/Betsy Brown via Storyful