Australian-US Forces Launch Military War Games With Amphibious Assault

Australian and United States military launched their seventh biennial war games on July 13 with the largest amphibious assaulted conducted by Australian forces since World War II.In an interview with The Australian, Mayor General Fergus McLachlan said the Talisman Sabre operations would be a model for emergency or rapid deployment in the Asia Pacific region.The Australian Defence Force said the exercise involved 33,000 Australian and US military soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines with personnel from New Zealand, Canada, and Japan also attached to the operations. Over 200 military aircrafts and 36 warships are expected to take part in operation.Talisman Sabre will conclude at the end of July. Credit: Talisman Sabre CJIB via Storyful