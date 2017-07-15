NJ Police Reportedly in Standoff with Armed Robbery Suspect

At least one armed robbery suspect was reportedly in a standoff with police in Rahway, New Jersey, near the Union County Performing Arts Center. Video from the scene showed that police had locked down the area.Police were called to the scene of an armed robbery before pursuing a suspect to an apartment building near the arts center, according to NBC New York. NBC reported there may be more than one suspect, and CBS New York reported there were four suspects in the apartment. Credit: Twitter/GBDesigns_LLC via Storyful