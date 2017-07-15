Pulse Nightclub Survivor Speaks at Anti-NRA March

Pulse nightclub survivor Brandon Wolf spoke out against the National Rifle Association at a march organized by the Women’s March in front of the NRA headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia, on July 14.The march, from NRA headquarters in Virginia to the Justice Department in Washington, is part of a two-day event against gun violence.“I listened to gunshot after gunshot and I literally stared death in the face,” said Wolf. “Today I say no more. I am done burying my friends. We are done being gunned down.”Other anti-gun activists and gun violence survivors spoke at the rally before the march as well. Credit: Women’s March via Storyful