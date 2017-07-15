Ambulance Crews Respond After Shots Fired in Jerusalem's Old City

Three armed men were shot dead by Israeli police near the entrance gates of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Friday morning, July 14, according to Haaretz.Three people were wounded by the gunfire and hospitalised, with two of them in a critical condition.“At approximately 7:10 this morning, the [Israeli national ambulance service] emergency dispatch received a call of a terrorist attack near Shaar Haarayot in the Old City of Jerusalem,” said a Magen David Adom spokesperson in a statement.According to Haaretz, citing police officials, the attackers shot at police officers after spotting them near one of the entrance gates. The attackers then fled toward the mosques at Temple Mount before they were fatally shot by police.Israeli Police closed the Temple Mount area after the attack, forcing the cancellation of Friday prayers for the first time in 17 years, reported The Guardian.This video, recorded on Facebook Live by right-wing activist Arieh King, shows the aftermath of the attack. Credit: Facebook/Arieh King via Storyful