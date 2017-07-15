NYC Purse-Snatching Suspect Escapes Down Subway Tunnel

A purse-snatching suspect decided to escape pursuers by running down a New York City subway tunnel. Police released video of the suspect’s June 24 escape on Friday, July 14, asking for the public’s assistance to identify the man.The man snatched a purse from a 44-year-old woman’s arm before he was chased down the platform by good Samaritans, according to police. That’s when he jumped onto the southbound tracks and fled down the tunnel. A cell phone, credit card and $25 in cash were among the things inside the victim’s purse. Credit: New York Police Department via Storyful