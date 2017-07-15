News

Woman Causes an Estimated $200,000 Worth of Damage at Art Exhibit While Taking Selfie

A woman taking a selfie at an Los Angeles art exhibition caused what the artist said was roughly $200,000 worth of damage when she leaned on a plinth, knocking it over and causing a domino-style chain reaction that toppled at least 12 other exhibits.Gloria Yu, one of the artists behind the Hypercaine exhibition at The 14th Factory, said that three sculptures “were permanently damaged and others to varying degrees.”Video captured off a screen showed CCTV footage of the incident. Staff at the gallery said that they suspected a friend of a staff member posted the video, but couldn’t confirm the source.The New York Times floated the idea that the incident may have been staged, but also reported that artist Simon Birch said in an email that the incident was genuine. Credit: The 14th Factory via Storyful

