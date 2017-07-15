Family Emerges From Mosul Basement as IS Threat Abates

A family in Mosul were seen on July 12 emerging from the basement in which they had been sheltering from the conflict between Islamic State and Iraqi forces.Footage of the scene was taken by a member of a local activist media group, Basra Hura. It shows Iraqi soldiers and state-aligned militiamen in a house as the family comes up out of the basement.One boy appears particularly malnourished. He is said to have been injured in the stomach. Credit: Facebook/Basra Hura via Storyful