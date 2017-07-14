Military Band Plays Daft Punk Medley for Trump and Macron at Bastille Day Event

A military band broke into a Daft Punk medley, lightening the mood after a tribute to the victims of the 2016 Nice attack during a military march in Paris attended by both French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump.Trump was in Paris as part of a state visit to mark Bastille Day, the French National Day commemorating the storming of the Bastille in 1789 during the French Revolution.July 14 is also the anniversary of the Nice attack. After marching in formation to spell out the word NICE, in tribute to the victims of the attack, the band broke out the Daft Punk tracks, much to Macron’s enjoyment. Trump, however, looked unimpressed. Credit: Elysee via Storyful