Fire Department Investigates 'Slime Scene' After Hellish Hagfish Highway Incident

Highway 101 in Oregon hosted a scene that looked straight from a science fiction movie after a truck carrying slime-producing, eel-like hagfish was involved in a collision on July 13.Depoe Bay Fire District shared images and video from the scene, with the crash coating some vehicles in slime, and leaving the road teeming with 7,500 pounds of hagfish.“Highway 101 at milepost 131 between Otter Rock and Depoe Bay got slimed,” a Depoe Bay Fire District Facebook post reads, adding there were “no injuries, fortunately.”The hagfish were headed for South Korea with local media reporting that driver Salvatore Tragale couldn’t stop his truck in time when he came to roadworks. This led to a number of containers full of hagfish flying off the vehicle and spewing across the road and a number of vehicles.Local police have said that charges are pending for Tragale. Credit: Twitter/DepoeBayFire via Storyful

Latest

0326_1800_wa_north
1:33

Perth's north-east undergoes makeover
0326_1800_wa_evil8
0:28

Last member of Evil 8 jailed
0326_1800_wa_haul
0:35

Police target Asian drug cartel operating 'grow homes'
0326_1800_wa_eagles
1:29

Eagles fans impatient with commute home from game
0326_1800_wa_london
2:53

First London to Perth direct passengers arrive
0326_1800_wa_granddad
1:32

Grandfather's incredible escape from boat explosion
0326_1800_qld_police
1:25

Police statistics reveal 9 out of 10 triple zero calls are not real emergencies
0326_1800_qld_xxxx
1:33

XXXX beer workers walk off the job as part of industrial action

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids' deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'