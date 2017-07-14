Fire Department Investigates 'Slime Scene' After Hellish Hagfish Highway Incident

Highway 101 in Oregon hosted a scene that looked straight from a science fiction movie after a truck carrying slime-producing, eel-like hagfish was involved in a collision on July 13.Depoe Bay Fire District shared images and video from the scene, with the crash coating some vehicles in slime, and leaving the road teeming with 7,500 pounds of hagfish.“Highway 101 at milepost 131 between Otter Rock and Depoe Bay got slimed,” a Depoe Bay Fire District Facebook post reads, adding there were “no injuries, fortunately.”The hagfish were headed for South Korea with local media reporting that driver Salvatore Tragale couldn’t stop his truck in time when he came to roadworks. This led to a number of containers full of hagfish flying off the vehicle and spewing across the road and a number of vehicles.Local police have said that charges are pending for Tragale. Credit: Twitter/DepoeBayFire via Storyful