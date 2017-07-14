Police Bodycam Shows Fatal Shooting of Suspect Who Was 'Stabbing Himself'

A Las Vegas police officer shot dead a carjacking suspect, who was said to have been “actively stabbing himself” on the street with a ten-inch knife, on July 11.A police spokesperson said that, prior to the shooting, the suspect had attempted to rob someone in a nearby parking lot, but had fled after the intended victim had hit the suspect with a hammer.The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on July 13 released footage showing the bodycam of the officer who shot the suspect, security footage of the earlier attempted robbery, and dashcam footage from a bus that was on the road during the shooting.The videos show the officer shoot the suspect after the suspect advanced toward the officer’s vehicle with a knife in his hand. A photo of the weapon, which appears to be a table knife, can be seen at the end of the video. The videos do not, however, show the suspect stabbing himself.The suspect had a criminal history that included two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of open and gross lewdness.The security footage of the attempted robbery starts near the 4.56 mark.The officer’s bodycam footage starts near the 6.19 mark.The footage from the passing bus starts at the 8.06 mark. Credit: YouTube/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police via Storyful