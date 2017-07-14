Williams Lake Wildfire Burns in British Colombia

Heavy winds were expected to worsen wildfire conditions near British Colombia’s Williams Lake over the weekend of July 15-16. The forest fire can be seen burning in this footage from July 9 to 10.According to Kevin Skrepnek, chief information officer with the B.C. Wildfire Service, told the Vancouver Sun that about 680 blazes have consumed 430 square miles of grass, bush, forest and in some cases neighborhoods.An estimated 17,000 people have been displaced by the wildfires. Credit: Chris Petz via Storyful