Trump Tells French First Lady She's 'In Such Good Shape' During Paris Visit
US President Donald Trump said “you’re in such good shape” and “beautiful” to Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, during a visit to Les Invalides in Paris, France, on July 13.The moment was captured during a live stream on Macron’s Facebook page as Trump, his wife Melania, and the Macrons stood and chatted in the foyer of Les Invalides, which holds the tomb of Napoleon. Credit: Emmanuel Macron via Storyful