Dumpster Floats Away in Wisconsin Floodwater

A dumpster floated away after heavy rains brought severe flooding to Burlington, Wisconsin, on July 12.Mayor Jeannie Hefty declared a state of emergency on Wednesday morning, as record flooding caused several road closures in the area. The Fox River in Burlington crested early Thursday at 16.5 feet, according to officials.The floodwaters were high enough for a dumpster container to float down the road in Burlington, as this video shows. Credit: Facebook/Nash Kinnard via Storyful