Florida's Only Black State Attorney Wants 'Dialogue' After Being Pulled Over by Cops

Police in Orlando, Florida, have released bodycam footage showing a traffic stop on June 19 in which the state’s first black state attorney, Aramis Ayala, was pulled over.The officer in the video can be heard to tell Ayala that she was pulled over as they did not get a result when they ran her license plate.Ayala released a statement saying that a public records request had been made for the footage, and that she was not filing a lawsuit as the traffic stop appeared to be “consistent with Florida law.”“My goal is to have a constructive and mutually respectful relationship between law enforcement and the community,” Ayala’s statement said. “I look forward to sitting down to have an open dialogue with the Chief of Orlando Police Department regarding how this incident impacts that goal.” Credit: YouTube/Orlando Police Department via Storyful