Trump Arrives in Paris Ahead of Bastille Day Celebrations

US President Donald Trump arrived at Orly Airport south of Paris on Thursday, July 13, to begin a two-day state visit to France.Trump’s trip coincides with Bastille Day celebrations and commemorations of the entry of US troops into the First World War, 100 years ago.The White House said the president’s schedule on Thursday would include meetings at the US Embassy in Paris and bilateral meetings with President Emmanuel Macron. Credit: Donald Trump via Storyful