Trump Arrives in Paris Ahead of Bastille Day Celebrations

US President Donald Trump arrived at Orly Airport south of Paris on Thursday, July 13, to begin a two-day state visit to France.Trump’s trip coincides with Bastille Day celebrations and commemorations of the entry of US troops into the First World War, 100 years ago.The White House said the president’s schedule on Thursday would include meetings at the US Embassy in Paris and bilateral meetings with President Emmanuel Macron. Credit: Donald Trump via Storyful

Latest

0403_0500_nat_bullshark
3:20

Teen hauls in 3.28m bull shark
0403_0500_nat_newsbreak
14:02

News Break - April 3
0403_0500_nat_hamburglar
1:22

Real life 'hamburglar'
0403_0500_nat_cosby
1:38

Bill Cosby back in court
0403_0500_nat_winniemandela
1:25

Winnie Mandikizela-Mandela dies
0403_0500_nat_boycottenergy
1:14

National energy plan boycott
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0403_0500_nat_qldweather
1:48

Wild weather warning for North Queensland

Featured

0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
