Police Search Bushland Near Where Karen Ristveski's Body Was Found

Police searched bushland at Mount Macedon in Victoria on Thursday, July 13, in relation to their investigation into the death of Karen Ristevski, whose body was found buried nearby in February of the same year.According to the ABC, police detectives announced they had made a breakthrough in the case when a witness told them they saw a man standing next to a Mercedes-Bez coupe just over a kilometre from where Ristevski’s body was later found.In June, police released footage of a vehicle of interest in the suspected murder case. The Mercedes Benz SLK coupe was seen in the Diggers Rest area on June 29, the day that Ristevski went missing. Credit: Victoria Police via Storyful