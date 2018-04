Plumes of smoke from a wildfire on its slopes enveloped Mount Vesuvius on Tuesday, July 11.Il Mattino reported that homes were evacuated as emergency services battled five wildfires in the Naples area.At least 600 firefighters and civil protection personnel were working to contain at least 100 active fires throughout Italy’s Campania region, Euronews reported on July 12 Credit: Instagram/Lucy Poynor via Storyful