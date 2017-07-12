Yazidi Women Freed From Islamic State in Old Mosul

A local Iraqi media outlet released a video on July 11 showing two Yazidi women who had been held captive by Islamic State in the Medan area in Old Mosul.The first woman to speak in the video says she is originally from Tilkessab in Sinjar and that she was kidnapped by IS three years ago. She says that she was sold five time during her captivity.The second woman says that IS took them to Syria first, before moving them to Mosul. She tried to escape several times, she says, but was always captured. Credit: YouTube/Al Mawsleya via Storyful