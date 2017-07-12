Flames From Ashcroft Wildfire Spotted From Train

The Ashcroft wildfire had grown to more than 6,100 hectares on July 11, prompting widespread evacuations and a response from over 120 firefighters.The wildfire was originally sparked on July 6 before drastically growing in size, CFJC Today reported. The fire swept through a number of rural areas filled with dry land, devastating local ranch and farm owners. It was only one of several blazes that have sprung up in British Columbia over the last month, spurred on by high humidity and a lack of rainfall. Credit: Instagram/unpreparedtraveler via Storyful