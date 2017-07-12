News

Portions of Sunken Barge Raised From San Francisco Bay

Parts of a sunken barge were raised from the San Francisco Bay on Tuesday, July 11.This footage provides an overhead view of a raised section of the Vengeance, lying atop another barge. Two more sections of the barge remained sunken in the Bay and are expected to be dredged from the water by the end of the week, according to the US Coast Guard, KRON 4 reports quoted.Vengeance, a 112-foot barge, sank on April 7 and has been leaking oil since, ABC7 reported. Credit: US Coast Guard via Storyful

