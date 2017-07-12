Driver Navigates Icy Mountain Roads After Snow Storm in Queenstown

A driver in New Zealand’s South Island filmed himself on July 11 navigating an infamous mountain trail in icy conditions.Skipper Canyon Road near Queenstown is considered one of the most dangerous roads in the world and from the video it’s not difficult to understand why. The winding, narrow and rocky trails along the cliffs lack any form of railing and the thick snow following a winter blast only served to exacerbate the precarious conditions. Credit: Elliot Fell via Storyful