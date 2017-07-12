Shia LaBeouf Hurls Abusive Slurs at Savannah Police During Arrest

Actor Shia LaBeouf hurled abusive slurs at police officers during his arrest in Savannah, Georgia, in the early hours of Saturday, July 8.Savannah-Chatham Metro Police said the 31-year-old Transformers star approached them for a cigarette. He became agitated after his request was turned down and he was asked to leave the area. LaBeouf then ran towards the Andaz Hotel after an officer tried to handcuff him, local media reported.This police footage shows the actor asking “What did I do, sir?” as he was handcuffed by police. He reportedly called a female officer a “bitch” and questioned why he, as a white American, was arrested. Upon arriving at the police station, LaBeouf appeared more emotional, repeatedly saying “the cuffs are too tight” and asking “why am I in custody?”LaBeouf was charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction, and public intoxication and had been released on bail. Credit: Savannah Police Department/City of Savannah via Storyful