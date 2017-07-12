News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Shia LaBeouf Hurls Abusive Slurs at Savannah Police During Arrest

Actor Shia LaBeouf hurled abusive slurs at police officers during his arrest in Savannah, Georgia, in the early hours of Saturday, July 8.Savannah-Chatham Metro Police said the 31-year-old Transformers star approached them for a cigarette. He became agitated after his request was turned down and he was asked to leave the area. LaBeouf then ran towards the Andaz Hotel after an officer tried to handcuff him, local media reported.This police footage shows the actor asking “What did I do, sir?” as he was handcuffed by police. He reportedly called a female officer a “bitch” and questioned why he, as a white American, was arrested. Upon arriving at the police station, LaBeouf appeared more emotional, repeatedly saying “the cuffs are too tight” and asking “why am I in custody?”LaBeouf was charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction, and public intoxication and had been released on bail. Credit: Savannah Police Department/City of Savannah via Storyful

Latest

Elderly man finds crude message on winning lottery ticket
1:08

Elderly man finds crude message on winning lottery ticket
0419_wa_sunrise_couple
1:39

WA couple set to marry after overcoming eating disorders
0419_wa_sunrise_rottnest
0:19

Rottnest Island set to get a makeover
0419_wa_sunrise_shark
0:55

Shark survivor recovering in hospital after second round of surgery
0419_wa_sunrise_crash
0:30

Major crash police investigating fatal collision
0419_wa_sunrise_
1:06

Police hunting masked man who threatened woman with garden tool
Nothing to hide? Council set to introduce see-through bins
0:26

Nothing to hide? Council set to introduce see-through bins
0419_0500_nat_rail
0:25

Chaos across Sydney's rail network

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym