California Highway Patrol Monitors Wildlife Near Wildfire

A wildfire has shut down I-80 in California’s Sierra County near the Nevada border. The Farad Fire had burned 600 acres and was 5 percent contained as of morning on Tuesday, July 11.The highway was shut between Truckee and the Nevada state border, and the California Highway Patrol said there is no timetable on when I-80 may reopen.This video shows officers from the CHP Truckee station monitoring a deer running near the fire. Credit: California Highway Patrol via Storyful