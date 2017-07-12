Man Takes a Bath in the Flooded Streets of Saskatoon

Tyler Sanwald took a bath in the middle of the street in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, after torrential rain left his neighborhood flooded on July 10.Environment Canada issued a severe weather warning for Saskatoon late Monday evening, according to local reports. The agency reported that thunderstorms stretching from Tessier to Saskatoon were moving to the southeast.Sanwald told Storyful the thunderstorm left a section of the street where he lives flooded, so he “decided to make the best of the situation and take a bath while the water was the perfect temperature.” Credit: Tyler Sanwald via Storyful