Wildfires Rage on Mount Vesuvius

Wildfires scorched through Mount Vesuvius on Tuesday, July 11, as Italian firefighters were confronted with yet another series of fires.Il Mattino reported that homes were evacuated as emergency services battled five wildfires in the Naples area.Mount Vesuvius is known for its deadly eruption nearly two millennia ago, when volcanic ash destroyed the Roman city of Pompeii.This video was filmed from the Naples neighborhood of Trecase, which is located at the foot of Vesuvius. Credit: Facebook/Osvaldo Fortunato via Storyful