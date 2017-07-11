Crowds Gather in Support of Aboriginal Victims of Domestic Violence

Crowds gathered in Alice Springs on Tuesday, July 11, for a march in which they called for more action to address domestic violence in the community.Domestic violence advocate Rosie Batty attended the event, which saw hundreds march through the city to support Indigenous women, the ABC reported.“We’ve just walked to the Supreme Court steps and people are laying flowers, and these flowers are to just demonstrate those women whose lives are affected,” Batty said in the footage.“This is where we’re starting to make a stand now as town camp women,” Tangentyere Women’s Family Safety Group co-ordinator Shirleeen Campbell said, according to the ABC. Credit: Twitter/Rosie Batty via Storyful