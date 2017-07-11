Rare Tornado Spotted Near Vienna International Airport

A rare tornado was seen in Schwechat, Austria on the afternoon of July 10 as a hail-filled thunderstorm hit the southern regions of Vienna.Air traffic was not affected by the tornado, though flights from the airport were temporarily suspended, according to Kleine Zeitung and Berliner Morgenpost reports.The tornado was accompanied by strong winds and pounding hail which caused damages of an estimated 15 million Euros (US$17 million) in total, Kronen Zeitung reported. Credit: Instagram/__black_and_withe_ via Storyful