Birth of Baby Hippopotamus Caught on Camera

The Copenhagen Zoo welcomed a new baby hippopotamus on July 9, and the birthing process was captured on camera.According to a report from local broadcaster TV 2 Lorry, the birth went smoothly and the newborn baby successfully emerged from the water to catch its first breaths. Its weight was estimated to be less than 30 kilograms (66 pounds), the average for hippo calfs.The baby is expected to spend time with its mother before zookeepers allow it to venture into deep water. Credit: YouTube/Copenhagen Zoo via Storyful