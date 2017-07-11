White House defends Trump Jr., Kushner, Manafort meeting with Russian lawyer

In the audio-only White House briefing on Monday, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was pressed by reporters on the revelation that Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, now a White House senior adviser, and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort met with a Russian lawyer in June 2016. Sanders defended the meeting, saying, “The only thing I see inappropriate about the meeting was the people that leaked the information on the meeting after it was voluntarily disclosed.” She was also pressed on lack of disclosure from Kushner on his contacts with Russians.