Healthcare Protesters Arrested Outside Speaker Paul Ryan's Office

A group of protesters were arrested outside Speaker Paul Ryan’s office on Monday, July 10, during a healthcare demonstration.The activists were organized in Senate offices, calling on a “No” vote on the Better Care Reconciliation Act, the proposed Senate bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.During a July 7 protest, one demonstrator in Ohio was filmed being lifted from her wheelchair by police to be placed in a police van. Credit: Twitter/Owen Dodd via Storyful