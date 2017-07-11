Protestors Gather in Support of Charlie Gard Outside the Supreme Court in London

Protestors rallied outside the Supreme Court in London, on July 10, to support a critically ill 10-month-old boy.Charlie Gard’s parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, have been in a court battle to allow their son, who has a rare genetic condition, to be taken to the United States for treatment.Twitter user EJ Ward uploaded videos showing protestors outside the High Court, who can be heard chanting “justice for Charlie”.Today, The Telegraph reported that: "a High Court judge said a new decision could be made if there was “new and powerful” evidence." Credit: Twitter/SINO Newsdesk via Storyful