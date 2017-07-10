Raging Wildfires Light Up Messina Skies

Several wildfires scorched through parts of Messina, a harbor city in Sicily, overnight on Sunday, July 9.Emergency services battled the fires overnight, with La Sicilia reporting there was a shortage of firefighters. The wildfires affected some homes in the area.The latest wildfires came three weeks after more than 100 wildfires forced the evacuation of homes and a nursery in northern Sicily.This video shows the blaze near Annunziata, Messina, at around 11pm on July 9. Credit: Facebook/Rosamaria Arcuraci via Storyful