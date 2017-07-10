Smoke From Princeton Wildfire Seen in Nearby Tulameen

A wildfire burning north of Princeton, a town in southern British Columbia, had spread an estimated 1,500 hectares over the weekend of July 8 and 9.This timelapse video shows smoke from the fire seen over the mountains of Tulameen, which is about 16 miles northwest of Princeton.As of early afternoon on July 9, the Princeton wildfire was still out of control but not immediately threatening any homes, according to InfoNews.ca. At least 60 homes had been evacuated due to the blaze and 428 properties were on alert. Credit: Instagram/warkd via Storyful