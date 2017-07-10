Dramatic Video Captures Moment Cyclist Was Struck in Hit-and-Run

Greg Goodman was biking with his friend, Tyler Noe, on a stretch of road in Franklin, Tennessee, on July 8, when a car smacked Noe and took off without stopping.Goodman shared a video of the encounter that was captured by a body camera he was wearing. The video shows Noe biking close to the divider line on the road. A beep is heard and then a a white pickup truck passes before a black Volvo knocks Noe over and speeds off.Noe gets knocked to the ground, but climbs to his feet immediately. Goodman wrote that he was taken to a hospital and was doing well.The Natchez Trace Parkway posted an update on July 9 that the driver of the car had been identified and placed under arrest. Credit: Facebook/Greg Goodman via Storyful