Iraqi Flag Raised at Banks of the Tigris in Mosul

Iraqi forces raised the national flag by the Tigris riverside in Mosul’s old city, Al Jazeera reported on July 9, as Iraq state television said that Mosul was almost completely recaptured from Islamic State (IS),About 100 IS fighters had reportedly been trapped in a sliver of the Old City along the Tigris. Many Islamic State fighters vowed to “fight to the death," Reuters reported on July 8, noting that, without Mosul, IS in Iraq would control mainly rural, desert areas west and south of the city . Credit: Facebook/BrothersIRQ via Storyful