Multiple Car Accidents at Kosciusko in Icy Conditions

Road closures caused delays in Kosciuszko National Park after more than one car accident occurred amidst icy conditions on Sunday, July 9, NSW Police reported.Traffic and Highway Patrol Command issued warnings to those planning to drive on the Kosciuszko Road at Prussian Creek at 10 am and at 1 pm.In the first video, the person filming can be heard saying they are the scene of an accident involving a “car and a bus”.Live Traffic NSW issued a warning at 2:45 pm reminding drivers to put chains on car tyres, which were required from Prussian Creek to Perisher. Credit: Traffic and Highway Patrol Command – NSW Police Force via Storyful