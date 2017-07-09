China's First Aircraft Carrier Spotted in Hong Kong

China’s first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, arrived in Hong Kong on Friday, July 7, to mark the 20th anniversary of the city’s handover to mainland China.According to the South China Morning Post , more than 1,000 people boarded the 300 meter (984 feet) vessel, which was anchored off Tsing Yi, to snap photos and shoot videos with their phones.The aircraft carrier is scheduled to remain in Hong Kong for five days. This is the first trip the vessel has made outside of mainland China, and its presence in Hong Kong has been viewed by some as a display of mainland military might, according to reports from BBC and Hong Kong Free Press, which also reported that the vessel was seen emitting pollutants over the weekend.This footage, uploaded on July 8, shows the Liaoning from a distance. Credit: Instagram/Jonathon Lam via Storyful