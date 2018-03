Protesters clashed at a Ku Klux Klan rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, July 8. A space was permitted for KKK supporters at Justice Park, but they were met by hundreds of Black Lives Matter and anti-fascist demonstrators.According to reports from the rally, several people were arrested. Police in riot gear showed up to try to divide the two groups. Credit: Twitter/EricaCorder via Storyful