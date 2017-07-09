Santa Barbara County Fire Crews Battle Alamo Fire

Evacuation orders were issued across Santa Barbara County, California, on Friday night, July 7 due to gusty, warm conditions, with more orders on Saturday, as the fire rapidly grew to 6,000 acres with 10 percent contained.Fire officials told the Santa Maria Times the focus Saturday would be on structure defense, with five helicopters and four fixed-wing air tankers making air drops.More than five wildfires under 10 percent containment are burning across California. Credit: Santa Barbara County Fire via Storyful