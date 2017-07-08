Police Spray Protesters With Water Cannons During G20 Summit Rally

Police in riot gear deployed water cannons on July 7 to disperse thousands of protesters in Hamburg, Germany. Friday marked another day of heavy protests at the site of this year’s G20 summit.Hamburg Police reported looting and burglaries on Friday evening. They said at least 197 officers have been injured during the riots but were unable to provide a count for protesters and bystanders.Since world leaders landed for the summit, Hamburg has been marred by widespread looting and destruction of public property, after protesters set fire to debris and vehicles in the street. In response to the violent clashes, authorities have used water cannons, flash grenades, and tear gas to contain the crowds. Credit: Instagram/murielka_ via Storyful