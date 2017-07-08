UK Coastguard Rescues Sick Man from Worcester Cathedral Bell Tower

A UK Coastguard crew rescued a sick man from the Worcester Cathedral Bell Tower on Saturday, July 1. The 53-year-old man was participating in a historical reenactment group when he fell sick, according to a news report.Local rescuers called in the guardsmen for a helicopter rescue because of the layout of the cathedral and the height of the tower. The crew transported the man to a nearby field where a waiting ambulance took him for further treatment. Credit: UK Coastguard via Storyful