Milwaukee Police Officer Jumps Into Lagoon to Save Dog

A Milwaukee police officer jumped into a lagoon to save a dog on Wednesday, July 5.Milwaukee Police Department said Officers Joe Spingola and Mike Smith spotted the animal in a pond at the McGovern Park and pulled it to safety only for the dog to jump straight back in the water. Officer Spingola waded back into the chin-deep water to retrieve the dog who was tangled in fishing line and weeds.The dog, a brown poodle mix, was not injured, according to Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission. Police are looking for owner. Credit: Milwaukee Police Department via Storyful