Cars Set Alight During G20 Protests in Hamburg

Cars were set on fire in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7 as protesters attempted to block roads in protest against the G20 summit.A day earlier at a Hamburg car dealership, 12 Porsche luxury cars were were reportedly set on fire.Elsewhere in the city on July 6 police had deployed water cannons and pepper spray against protesters during clashes.This video shows a burning car, and a person trying to put out the flames, on Elbchaussee in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7. Credit: Twitter/Gabriela Mirkovic via Storyful