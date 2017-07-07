Queensland Police Arrest Man for Child Grooming Offences

Queensland Police arrested a man at Brisbane Airport on Thursday, July 6, who allegedly engaged in explicit online conversations with a police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl.According to police, the man had been speaking to the Taskforce Argos detective about sexually explicit content.Police said: "It will be further alleged that the offences occurred between July 4 and 5 and further forensic examination will be conducted on portable devices seized upon his arrival.“The man has been charged with one count of using the internet to procure a child under 16 years of age.” Credit: Queensland Police Service via Storyful