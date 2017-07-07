Protesters Chant Against Trump During President's Warsaw Visit

Protesters chanted and condemned US President Donald Trump in Warsaw’s Krasiński Square on July 6.Trump arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday for a 16-hour visit that included a speech from the square and talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović. He then traveled to Hamburg, Germany, to attend the G20 summit, scheduled for Friday and Saturday.Activists from Greenpeace Poland and Greenpeace Germany projected protest messages on the side of Warsaw’s Palace of Culture and Science on July 5. Credit: Twitter/WarsawApiesjuntillas via Storyful